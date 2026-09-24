With Frenkie de Jong missing from the Netherlands squad, the midfield lacks a key piece. Quinten Timber had been lined up to fill that gap, but he endured a miserable night against Germany.

Timber, who joined Crystal Palace in the Premier League this summer, struggled badly with the pace. That had already led to two poor moments in front of goal in the first half, and after the break it nearly went badly wrong right in front of his own goal too.

Before half-time, the Netherlands played Timber in twice on the edge of the box, but he failed to get a dangerous shot away. His first effort trickled agonisingly wide of Ter Stegen's goal, and shortly afterwards he blazed hopelessly over.

Timber also got away lightly with referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández when his studs caught Kai Havertz hard on the knee. The Spanish official showed him a yellow card, and he could have had no complaints.

Viewers had already seen enough of Timber by half-time, and he made an especially poor start to the second half. He gave the ball away clumsily twice in his own half, adding to the frustration.

"Does Timber think those Germans are his team-mates, given that he keeps passing every ball to them?" one viewer wonders aloud. "Quinten Timber cannot handle this level and never will be able to with his poor technique, passing and awareness," writes another.

"Timber is simply not good enough for this level. Hopefully Xavi sees that quickly too," says another. "What does Timber actually add? Did he take a sleeping pill at half-time?" another comment reads. "Timber really with the worst match for the Netherlands since Veerman at the European Championship," is another painful conclusion.

Head coach Xavi had seen enough soon after the restart and had no choice but to act after 57 minutes. Joey Veerman replaced Timber.