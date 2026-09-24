Thursday night's Nations League match between the Netherlands and Germany began with a notable moment. Before kick-off, the Johan Cruyff ArenA held a minute's silence for the late Bartina Koeman, but a supporter disrupted it with a yodelling sound.

Players from both countries gathered around the centre circle to mark the passing of the wife of former national team coach Ronald Koeman. Bartina Koeman died last week at the age of 65 and suffered from breast cancer.

Then, in the otherwise silent Johan Cruyff ArenA, a loud yodelling sound suddenly came from the stands. Silence quickly returned and warm applause rang out at the end, after which referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández was able to start the match.

Almost immediately, the incident sparked many outraged reactions on X. "Shame that one person has to shout during the minute's silence," wrote one viewer, while another responded: "Just not being able to stay quiet for a few seconds. Unbelievable."

Others on the platform also had little understanding for what came from the stands. "Why is there always one person? Staying silent for one minute, which does not even last a full minute," one irritated post on X read.

Another user wrote: "One person just had to make a yodelling sound during the minute's silence for Bartina Koeman, Ronald Koeman's wife who died far too young." Silvana also made clear that it annoyed her: "I would have liked to have had the person next to me who was screaming through the minute's silence."

Several viewers, though, also expressed their appreciation for the tribute to Koeman. "Very nice, that minute's silence for Bartina Koeman. Respect," someone wrote.







