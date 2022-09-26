Vietnam vs India: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Vietnam against India on TV and online in India

India take on Vietnam in an international friendly match on Tuesday at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Hochi Minh City in Vietnam. They head into this match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Singapore over the weekend.

Igor Stimac's men were on a three-match winning streak before heading to the Southeast Asian country for the two international friendlies. They defeated Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong back in June in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifying third round to book their berth in the finals of the continental competition.

Vietnam, on the other hand, dished out an impressive performance against Singapore in front of their home fans and won 4-0 in their last outing. They are brimming with confidence after that convincing victory and are raring to face India. GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in India as well as how to stream live online.

Vietnam vs India date & kick-off time

Game: Vietnam vs India Date: September 27, 2022 Kick-off time: 5:30pm IST Stream: JIO TV

How to watch Vietnam vs India on TV & live stream online

In India, the game can be caught on Eurosport and streamed via JIO TV.

Country TV channel Live stream India Eurosport JIO TV

India squad & team news

Igor Stimac named a 23-man squad for the twin international friendlies against Singapore and Vietnam. Rahul KP and Lallianzuala Chhangte have been included in the squad along with Harmanjot Khabra, while Pritam Kotal, Manvir Singh and Subhashish Bose miss out. Sunil Chhetri will be the captain of the side.

Stimac might choose to shuffle his pack after the draw against Singapore. Sandesh Jhingan might get a start in place of Narender Gahlot. Whereas, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rahul KP might also get the nod to feature from the first whistle.