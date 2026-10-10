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Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Video: Youssef En-Nesyri erupts: the referee was the reason for our defeat against Al-Hilal

Y. En-Nesyri
Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Morocco
Saudi Arabia

The Moroccan star breaks his silence

Youssef En-Nesyri made no attempt to hide his fury after Al-Ittihad's 3-2 defeat to Al-Hilal in the Classico of Round 8 of the Roshn League. The Morocco striker pointed the finger squarely at the referee.

En-Nesyri had given Al-Ittihad the lead in the 22nd minute, extending another impressive run of form with "the Dean" this season.

Read also.. Video: utter chaos.. clashes and security intervention at the end of the Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad summit

Speaking to the media after the match, En-Nesyri said: "The referee was one of the most important reasons that made us lose in tonight's match."

He added: "I don't want to talk about the referee any further so that I'm not subjected to penalties, but anyone who watched the match will see that he was a cause of our downfall."

He concluded: "But we made some mistakes and Al-Hilal played a big match, and we will certainly try to make amends in the coming period."





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