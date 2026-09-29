Lamine Yamal opened the scoring for Spain against Croatia tonight, the Barcelona star striking in the second-round clash of the UEFA Nations League.

He found the net inside two minutes, capping a superb Spanish move. Spain had beaten England 3-2 in the first round, and Lamine scored the opener in the second minute that night too.

Spanish newspaper "AS" called the goal "a work of art after 26 touches in 70 seconds".

The build-up played out like an exhibition: 70 seconds, 26 touches, and Croatia's first involvement was the restart after they had already gone behind.

That was the opening at the Bizkaia stadium. It took Spain just a minute to show the world Luis de la Fuente's high-intensity, possession-based style.

Lamine's strike is now the fastest in the UEFA Nations League, beating his own effort at Wembley. Winning the sport's most coveted trophy has done nothing to dull the world champions' hunger, nor their appetite for a footballing spectacle.







