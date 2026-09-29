Spain rolled on. La Roja brushed aside Croatia 4-1 on Tuesday evening at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville, in the second round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Spain came flying out of the blocks, controlling the ball from the first whistle. Lamine Yamal struck inside the opening two minutes.









Dion Beljo hauled Croatia level in the 28th minute, and suddenly the tie burst into life.









The hosts hit straight back. Marc Pubill restored the lead in the 31st minute.









Yamal picked up where he left off after the break, grabbing his second and Spain's third in the 63rd minute.









Nico Williams put the gloss on it with a fourth in the 89th minute, capping another commanding La Roja display.









The win takes Spain to 6 points at the top of Group Three, following their victory over England last time out. England sit second on 3 points, ahead of Croatia in third on goal difference, with the Czech Republic bottom and still without a point.



