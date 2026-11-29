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Pyramids' meeting with Maghreb de Fes on Saturday evening, in the opening round of Group D of the CAF Champions League, saw a heated verbal exchange between the Egyptian club's head coach Rulani Mokwena and the Moroccan side's fitness coach Alexandre Coppolani.

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Coppolani had sharp words for the South African after the match, repeating: "This is Fes, not Wydad. This is Fes, not Wydad." The jibe was aimed at the red-shirted side Mokwena once coached, according to a video published by Kooora Plus.

According to Moroccan outlet Elbotola, the remark angered Wydad fans, who saw the use of their club's name in this way as an insult to the team and everyone connected with it. They want the Maghreb de Fes hierarchy to clarify its position on the incident and issue an official apology, out of respect for the ties between the two Moroccan clubs.

Mokwena wasn't the only one to clash with Coppolani. The fitness coach also had a run-in with Pyramids' Moroccan defender Mohamed Chibi during the match, before several members of both teams stepped in to calm things down and stop it escalating.

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On the pitch, Pyramids won 2-0, though they had to be patient. Abdelrahman Magdy finally broke the deadlock in the 57th minute, capitalising on a counter-attack and firing a powerful shot into the net. Substitute Ahmed Abdelkader then added a second in the second minute of stoppage time to wrap up all three points for the hosts.

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The win sends the Egyptian side provisionally top of Group D with 3 points and a goal difference of two. Maghreb de Fes sit bottom without a point. Sudan's Al Hilal and Guinea's Horoya Conakry complete the opening round on Sunday.

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Fes need to get back on track quickly when they host Al Hilal on 5 December in the second round. Pyramids travel to Horoya Conakry the following day, chasing a second win that would tighten their grip on top spot and move them closer to the quarter-finals.

Mokwena joined Wydad from Mamelodi Sundowns in July 2024. It never worked out. The spell lasted only nine months before the two parties agreed to terminate the contract by mutual consent in April 2025, following a string of poor results.

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After spells at MC Alger and Libya's Al Ittihad, Mokwena succeeded Croatian Krunoslav Jurcic at Pyramids in July 2026, beginning a new chapter in Egyptian football. His start has been remarkable: 16 consecutive wins in his first 16 matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 victory over Al Ahly in the league. Domestically, Pyramids won each of their first nine league games under him.

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