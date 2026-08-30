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Real Madrid v Malaga CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Video: with the weapons of Bellingham and Mbappe, Real Madrid destroy Malaga with three goals in 11 minutes

Real Madrid vs Malaga
Real Madrid
Malaga
LaLiga
K. Mbappe
J. Bellingham
Spain
France
England

A fiery start for the Royals

Real Madrid seized total control of their La Liga clash with Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham stole the spotlight on Sunday, while teammate Kylian Mbappe indulged his favourite pastime of finding the net.

The England star opened the scoring in the 19th minute. He cut through the Malaga defence with a fine run and fired a superb strike home.

Malaga's players protested, demanding a foul against Bellingham at the start of the move, but the referee waved play on and confirmed the goal.

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Seven minutes later, Bellingham had a hand in a second. He headed a powerful ball goalwards, and a Malaga defender's attempted clearance struck goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero and rebounded into the net.

Mbappe made it three in the 30th minute, pouncing on a fine cross from Arnold. In the space of a few devastating minutes, the Whites had all but wrapped things up.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums




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