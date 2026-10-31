Ricardo Kaka has sent a message to Milan fans ahead of tonight's big derby against Inter in the tenth round of Serie A, a match that carries special significance for the Brazilian legend.

His first goal for Milan came against Inter in October 2003. That match finished 3-2 to the Rossoneri, a result he hopes to see repeated tonight.

The Derby della Madonnina brings prestige of its own, but this evening holds extra meaning for what happens before kick-off. Milan will induct Kaka into the club's Hall of Fame, handing him the honour in front of a packed San Siro.

Milan posted two videos across their official social media channels earlier this afternoon. One shows Kaka presenting a "love letter" to the fiery derby. The other captures him greeting fans in the street.

Next matches MIL Serie A 15:45 INT

"Dear Milan fans, the derby match will remain etched in my memory, and scoring my first goal during it was truly a unique feeling," Kaka wrote. "Some magical moments are unforgettable, and some kinds of love never end." He added: "Forza Milan!".

Inter sit top of Serie A with 25 points. Milan lie fifth on 18.

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