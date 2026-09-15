Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Video: with Marmoush's involvement, Liverpool knock out Tottenham to reach the League Cup last 16

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
Carabao Cup
O. Marmoush
England
Egypt

A thrilling match

Liverpool are into the round of 16 of the English Football League Cup. They saw off Tottenham 3-1 at Anfield tonight in the third round of the competition, the round of 32.

Alexis Mac Allister broke the deadlock on 21 minutes before Cody Gakpo doubled the lead in the 54th.



Tottenham refused to fold. Conor Gallagher pulled one back in the 69th minute to set the tie alight.



Liverpool held firm, though, and Dominik Szoboszlai settled matters with a third in the first minute of stoppage time to snuff out any comeback.



Egypt's Omar Marmoush led the Tottenham attack until the final whistle but couldn't find a way past the Liverpool defence.

Spurs had booked their place at this stage by thrashing Charlton Athletic 5-1 in the previous round.

The nine Premier League clubs in European competition, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Sunderland, all entered the Carabao Cup in the third round.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google