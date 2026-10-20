Al-Ettifaq talent Sultan Haroon piled further misery on Al-Ittihad this season, adding to their woes across competitions during their Saudi Roshn League clash.

Al-Ittihad visited Al-Ettifaq this Tuesday at the hosts' stadium in Dammam for the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Haroon struck Al-Ettifaq's opener in the 34th minute. Radhi Al-Otaibi slid a long ball through to him, leaving him one on one with Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic, and he slotted it between the keeper's legs.

It was Haroon's first goal of the season for Al-Ettifaq, landing in his second start and his first overall appearance.

That result makes this the seventh match running in which Al-Ittihad have failed to keep a clean sheet, across the Saudi Roshn League and the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Ittihad last kept a clean sheet on 29 August, in the goalless draw with Al-Fateh in the Saudi Roshn League.

Since then, "the Dean" have played 7 matches in the Roshn League and the AFC Champions League Elite, shipping 10 goals in the process, a rate approaching one and a half per game.