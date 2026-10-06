Video: With Harry Kane's brilliance, England get the job done against the Czech Republic with minimal effort

England cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening at Wembley Stadium, in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League. It was a repeat of the result days earlier, when they beat the same opponent on their own soil 2-0.

This was a physically quiet night from England, but they were ruthless when they reached their opponent's goal. The standout man was Harry Kane. He scored twice and manufactured the threat that led to the first goal, underlining once again his attacking importance for his country.

From the opening minutes, England held a clear advantage. The hosts dominated the ball for most of the game, pressing continuously and launching attacking movements that put the Czech defence under constant examination.

The Czech Republic, by contrast, could not keep pace. They failed to impose their style or threaten England's goal, pinned back in their own areas by relentless English possession and pressure.

England's opener arrived in the 27th minute. Harry Kane whipped a cross into the penalty area, Vladimir Coufal tried to deal with it, and he turned it into his own net by mistake to hand the hosts the lead.

Rather than sit back, England kept pressing for a second. It came before the break. Kane struck in the 40th minute, pouncing on a precise low cross from Morgan Rogers and finishing first time to double the lead.









After the break, England controlled the game without breaking sweat, while the Czech Republic continued to struggle in attack and failed to create any real threat.

Kane completed his personal showcase in the 75th minute. He climbed to meet a Lewis Hall cross and powered a header into the net for England's third and his second of the night, settling the contest for good.

Victory took England to 9 points and second place in the group, behind leaders Spain and their perfect record of 12 points. The Czech Republic slumped to a fourth straight defeat and remain without a point.

Spain have booked their place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals, and England are all but through. The hosts sit 6 points clear of third-placed Croatia with two games left, and they hold the head-to-head advantage over the Croatians after thrashing them 7-0.







