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FBL-KSA-RIYADH-NASSR-FATEHAFP
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Video: with a stunning goal, Murad Batna creeps towards Ronaldo's throne in the Roshn League

C. Ronaldo
Anderson Talisca
M. Batna
Al Hazem vs Al Fateh FC
Al Hazem
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Brazil
Morocco
Saudi Arabia

Morocco's Mourad Batna, the Al-Fateh star, has continued his creep towards the throne of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr captain, in the Saudi Roshn League, after his stunning goal against Al-Hazem.

Trailing 2-1 away at Al-Hazem, Al-Fateh flipped the game in the closing minutes to win 3-2 on Thursday in the ninth round of the Roshn League.

Batna created Al-Fateh's first and second goals. Then he finished the job himself in stoppage time, lashing home a powerful free-kick from the side of the penalty area.

Opta statistics show the Moroccan has become the third-highest scorer of free-kick goals in the Saudi Roshn League since he joined Al-Fateh in the 2020-2021 season.

Level with him on that tally sits Tunisia's Saad Bguir, both men having scored 5 free-kick goals since the 2020-2021 season.

Only two players sit above the pair: Cristiano Ronaldo and his former Al-Nassr team-mate, Brazil's Anderson Talisca, each on 6 goals.

One more goal and Mourad Batna leaves Saad Bguir behind, pulling level with Ronaldo and Talisca at the top of the Roshn League's free-kick scoring charts since the 2020-2021 season.

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