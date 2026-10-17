Uruguayan Darwin Nunez, the Al-Diriyah striker, was taken back to painful Liverpool memories with a rare miss in the clash with Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Diriyah drew 1-1 with Al-Taawoun today, Saturday, at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the ninth round of the Roshn League.

At 1-1, the referee pointed to the spot. Nunez took it himself and smashed it against the right-hand post of Al-Taawoun's goal.

According to the Transfermarkt website, that was only the second penalty Nunez has missed in his entire career. He has converted 14 others.

His only miss from the spot at Liverpool came in the 4-1 win over Chelsea on 31 January 2024 in the Premier League.

He did not take another penalty for Liverpool or his former club Al-Hilal after that, before scoring one for Al-Diriyah against Al-Fateh in the Roshn League, and another for Uruguay against India in a friendly.

Those 14 successful spot-kicks break down as five with Almeria, six with Benfica, and one each with Liverpool, Al-Diriyah and Uruguay.