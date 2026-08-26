Saleh Abu Al-Shamat fired Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia into the second round of the 2026 Club Continental Cup, edging a hard-fought win over visitors Auckland of New Zealand by a single goal at Al-Inma Stadium in the first round of the global tournament.

The winner arrived in the 63rd minute. Eduard Spertsyan burst down the right flank, reached the edge of the penalty area and slid a superb pass to Abu Al-Shamat, who guided it into the net with his first touch of the match.

Next up for Al-Ahli are Sundowns of South Africa on 19 September, a second-round tie in the Continental Cup bringing together three confederations: Asia, Africa and Oceania.

Clear chances were thin on the ground beyond a handful of Al-Ahli efforts, with Auckland packing their defence in a first half that fell well short of what followed.

Al-Ahli found their rhythm after the break. They grabbed the only goal, then wasted several openings to add to it.









Their job got easier in the 89th minute. Auckland's Sam Cosgrove saw a straight red card for a violent tackle on an Al-Ahli player.

The closing minutes drifted by without incident. Al-Ahli dominated the ball while Auckland pushed timidly for an equaliser that never came, and the Saudi side saw the game out for the win.