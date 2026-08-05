Neymar was at the centre of controversy again, clashing with Remo's fans and players after firing Santos into the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil.

Santos sealed their place in the last eight with a 1-0 win at the Mangueirão stadium. The final whistle sparked an ugly scene.

Neymar strode towards Remo's substitutes' bench and the home supporters, shouting "you're out" more than once. Tempers flared on the pitch, and several players stepped in to calm things down.

A video quickly went viral on social media showing Neymar in the tunnel to the dressing rooms, where he taunted a group of Remo staff by dancing and pointing to the Santos crest.

Around a week ago, the forward announced his retirement from international football following Brazil's exit in the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup. His contract with Santos runs out this December.