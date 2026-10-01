Video: watch the moment Ronaldo arrived in Madrid: what did the fans do?

Cristiano Ronaldo touched down in the Spanish capital Madrid in the early hours of Thursday, having left the Portugal national team camp ahead of schedule.

The 41-year-old's plane landed at around 1:20am, and the forward left the airport about twenty minutes later in a car bearing Portuguese number plates, according to "Foot Mercato".

Around 12 fans slipped into a private area of the airport through a vehicle entrance. They welcomed Ronaldo with cheers and applause and tried to grab pictures with him before he headed home.

Spanish programme "El Chiringuito" posted a video of Ronaldo's arrival on its official "X" account.









His appearance in Madrid comes amid an extremely tense atmosphere. The crisis flared when Ronaldo sat on the Portugal bench for the entire last match against Norway, a game that ended 2-1 to Portugal, and the snub angered the Al-Nassr captain.

Ronaldo then refused to train after the Norway match, though he did hold a session with Jesus. It looked as if the pair had patched things up, until Jesus used his press conference before the Denmark match to insist that no player would change his ideas, nor anyone else in football. That remark sent the Don packing for Madrid.











