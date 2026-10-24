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Al Hilal v Al Hazem - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
Translated by

Video: Walid Al-Faraj reveals a historic event in the Roshn League

Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal
Al Qadsiah
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej
Al Ahli
Al Khaleej
Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr FC
Al-Faisaly
Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad vs Al Diriyah
Al Ittihad
Al Diriyah
Saudi Arabia

Explosive statements

An exceptional day in the Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League) delivered drama and a flurry of statements in the title race, as all four of the division's giants won on the same day. It's a rare sight, and one that has reignited the ambitions of their supporters with the competition heading into its more delicate stages.

Al-Ahli thumped Al-Khaleej 4-1. Al-Ittihad saw off Al-Diriyah 2-0, Al-Nassr overcame Al-Faisaly 3-1, and Al-Hilal rounded off the day with a thrilling 3-2 win over Al-Qadsiah in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

Media figure Waleed Al-Farraj reflected on the striking afternoon during his programme "Rotana Sport with Waleed", stressing that he could not recall ever seeing all four major clubs win on a single day, despite his long years in the media.

Read also: "Not the most important match": Inzaghi reveals the trick that led Al-Hilal to victory over Al-Qadsiah

"For decades I have worked in the media, and I do not recall ever seeing the four major clubs play on a single day and all achieve victory," Al-Farraj said. He reckoned the scene handed supporters of Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad a surge of optimism over their teams' ability to fight for the league title.

Fans of all four clubs, he added, still feel the title is within reach, especially with the points so tightly packed and the standings liable to shift over the coming rounds. That leaves the race for top spot wide open.

Turning to the clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah, Al-Farraj pointed to the complex characters of both Al-Qadsiah coach Brendan Rodgers, the Irishman, and Al-Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi, the Italian. He felt the latter sent a clear message with his thrilling win: "Don't talk too much." The response on the pitch, he suggested, can carry more weight than words.

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