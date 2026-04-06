Video: Under the watchful eye of Jesus... Al-Nassr thrash Al-Hilal in the 'Youth Derby'

The 20th and final round of the U21 Elite League saw a fierce and thrilling clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby, with ‘Al-Aali’ securing a resounding 4-0 victory.

With this victory, Al-Nassr moved up to third place with 38 points, whilst Al-Hilal slipped to second with 40 points, though both sides have secured their places in the quarter-finals.

The match was attended by Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, head coach of Al-Nassr’s first team, who always makes a point of being present to scout for talent.

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Several stars put in standout performances, led by Iraqi midfielder Haider Abdulkarim, who scored the opening goal with a superb header in the 49th minute of the second half.

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Winger Abdulrahman Sufyani scored his side’s second goal in the 64th minute, before midfielder Rakan Al-Ghamdi added the third from a direct free-kick in the 70th minute.

Striker Fares Al-Salem rounded off Al-Nassr’s four-goal haul in the 88th minute, securing a well-deserved victory for the team and bringing the Riyadh derby to a perfect conclusion.



















