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Video: Under the falcon's eyes: first own goal opens Saudi Arabia's account at Gulf Cup 27

Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
Gulf Cup
H. Al-Hammami
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait

"Al-Akhdar" managed to find the back of the net

Saudi Arabia opened their account at the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", with an exceptional goal, all under the watch of the falcon.

The Saudis met Kuwait today, Wednesday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the first round of the group stage of the tournament's 27th edition.

In the 70th minute, the Saudi Arabia supporters raised their tifo in the shape of a falcon, a nod to the symbol of the national team, "the Green Falcons".

Less than three minutes later, the Green Falcons had their opener. It arrived in the 73rd minute.

Humam Al-Hamami drove down the left flank and struck the ball goalwards. It cannoned off the foot of Kuwait defender Youssef Al-Haqan, wrong-footed the goalkeeper and nestled in the net.

That was the first own goal of the current edition, after two goals in the opening match between Iraq and Oman, which finished 1-1.

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