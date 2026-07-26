Neymar da Silva returned to action with Santos days after Brazil's exit from the 2026 World Cup round of 16 against Norway. He could not lead his side to victory, though, settling for a 2-2 draw against Chapecoense, bottom of the Brazilian league table.

Playing his first match in around 20 days, Neymar scored both of Santos' goals. Yet the team threw away two precious points at home at the Vila Belmiro, extending a disappointing run at the start of the second half of the season. They have now taken just one point from their last two matches, following a 2-1 defeat to Botafogo.

The forward opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a fine strike that offered a glimpse of his technical quality. Chapecoense then turned the game around to lead 2-1, punishing a lacklustre display from the hosts, and this from a side who had not scored twice in any away match this season.

A minute before the end, Santos won a controversial penalty that some Brazilian media outlets deemed incorrect. Neymar tucked it away for the equaliser, repeating his success from the spot after his goal in the same fashion for Brazil against Norway at the World Cup.

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His first goal came with a message. Neymar hit back at the criticism aimed at him in recent days, after he took part in a professional poker tournament in Sao Paulo while his team played their play-off to qualify for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana against Venezuela's Universidad Central, a tie Santos won 4-1.

Celebrating in eye-catching fashion, the Brazilian star mimed playing poker in a clear jab at his critics, before getting into several altercations with Chapecoense players in the second half.

A yellow card followed. That booking means Neymar will officially miss Santos' next match against Atletico Paranaense, who sit third in the table.

This draw lands as a fresh blow to Santos, still scrapping near the relegation zone. It also handed the bottom side a precious point, after their only league win this season had also come at Santos' expense in the first-round meeting.

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