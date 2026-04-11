Video: Tunisian coach criticises Yassine, accusing him of playing the victim and blaming referees

A Tunisian coach has accused Matthias Jaissle, the German head of Al-Ahli Jeddah, of playing the victim card and blaming refereeing decisions after Wednesday’s 1–1 draw with Al-Fayha at King Saud University Stadium in Round 29 of the Saudi Pro League.

The match, played last Wednesday at Al-Majma’ah Sports City Stadium in the 29th round of the Roshen League, ended 1-1.

Several controversial refereeing decisions marred the contest, leaving Yakin visibly frustrated; he confronted the referee immediately after the final whistle and then launched a verbal assault during the post-match press conference.

Tunisian Youssef Al-Manaei, former coach of Al-Adalah, Abha and Al-Ala, criticised Yassine’s behaviour after the match, accusing him of instilling a sense of victimhood in the players and arguing that his actions would be futile and would harm the team in the long run.

Read also: Ivan Toni is not a liar... New video exposes referee of Al-Ahli vs Al-Fayha match

Read also: Video... Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad oppose suspensions for Tony and Galeno

Read also: Video... Refereeing expert predicts historic punishment for the referee of the Al-Ahli vs Al-Fayha match

Read also: Video: Refereeing expert clears Ivan Tony of lying over fourth official incident

Speaking to the programme “Dourina Geer”, Al-Manaei stated: “If Al-Ahli keeps escalating this, the players and coach will lose focus in future matches because of an exaggerated sense of victimhood over refereeing decisions.”

He added that Yasser’s animated confrontation with the referee after the game could have lasting consequences, and urged coaches and players to insulate themselves from such distractions.

He concluded, “Al-Ahly are entitled to their rights, but they should not pin the draw on the referees. The players must now focus on the next matches and take responsibility, without embracing a victim mindset.”

He continued: “Yaslah’s post-match chat with the referee accomplishes nothing. It won’t overturn the decision or rerun the game; it only passes the feeling of injustice to the players, shifts public focus away from the tactics, and casts himself, the squad, the management and the fans as victims.”

He concluded: “His aim is to convince everyone that the team was robbed and the referee alone is to blame, yet everyone saw the game: Al-Ahli made several mistakes, and Al-Fayha did not steal the match.”