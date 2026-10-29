Video: "They resemble Germany": Hajji tells Kooora, I rank Egypt fifth in Africa for this reason

Mustapha Hadji, the Morocco national team legend, believes Egypt rank fifth on the list of the best African national teams at the present time.

Egypt sit third in Africa in FIFA's latest ranking, 25th in the world, yet Hadji reckons four other sides are better than them right now.

Topping the Morocco legend's list of the five strongest African teams were his own countrymen, while he left out other heavyweights such as Algeria and Ivory Coast.

Hadji said, in his interview with Kooora, "Morocco in first place, then Senegal, Mali, DR Congo and Egypt in that order."

Asked why he placed Egypt fifth, the former Morocco star replied, "The average age of Egypt's players now ranges between 30 and 33 years, so it is difficult to rank them any higher."

He explained, "Egypt were the best in Africa for many years, and the Egyptian league is the strongest on the African continent, producing the best local players."

Drawing a comparison with Germany, Hadji added, "We always say that Egypt is 'the Germany of Africa', because of the tactical discipline and physical strength that Egyptian players possess, but the advancing age at the present time is what led me to this ranking."

Hadji also stressed that Egypt "were subjected to clear injustice against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, and deserved to go far in the tournament."

Egypt reached the round of 16 of the last World Cup for the first time in their history, and also reached the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

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