Security services at Egypt's Ministry of Interior have uncovered the truth behind a widely circulated video clip showing a group of people assaulting a young man, beating him and forcing him into a car before driving off. The footage sparked a storm of reaction across social media.

According to the ministry's statement, the video showed several people in a private car and on two motorcycles attacking a man, beating him and bundling him into the vehicle before fleeing the scene in Ismailia Governorate.

No reports had been filed over the incident. Even so, security services managed to identify the car, the two motorcycles and everyone involved.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that four people stood accused, one of whom has a criminal record. All four live within the jurisdiction of the Third Ismailia Police Station.

Summoned and confronted with the footage, the four admitted what they had done. They explained it took place on 2 September of this year and that it had all been a joke with one of their friends.

Their aim, according to the ministry's statement, was to force the young man to come and play football with them. Phone cameras captured the moment, and the clip later spread across social media.

Security services also summoned the young man who appeared in the video. He turned out to be unemployed, with a criminal record, and living within the jurisdiction of the Third Ismailia Police Station.

Backing up the four men's account, the young man confirmed the incident had been a joke. He also stressed that he had come to no harm during the events shown in the clip.

Media outlets, including the Al Jazeera network, circulated the video documenting the moment the young man was forced into the car.

Security services wrapped up their proceedings by announcing the seizure of the car and the two motorcycles, along with the legal measures taken over the incident.