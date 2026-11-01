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Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Video: "There is no place for Vinicius now": Diomande rocks Real Madrid's calculations with a stunning goal!

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Vinicius Junior
Y. Diomande
Spain
Brazil
Côte d’Ivoire

The Ivorian shines

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Yan Diomande has fired a warning shot in the race for a starting spot at Real Madrid. The Ivorian struck a stunning goal against Racing Santander at El Sardinero, once again cashing in on the absence of Vinicius Junior and raising fresh doubts over the Brazilian's place in the coaching staff's plans.

Madrid took a stranglehold on the first half, racing three goals clear without reply. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring from a controversial penalty in the 11th minute, before Jude Bellingham doubled the lead on 22 minutes from an Arda Guler pass.

Diomande grabbed the third in the 36th minute. He pounced on a Racing clearance from a corner and lashed a right-footed shot from outside the box into the top corner past goalkeeper Aguirre, one of the standout moments of the match.

The winger is in sparkling form. Vinicius Junior's four-match suspension handed him his chance to start and prove himself, and he has seized it with a string of impressive displays that have made him a genuine contender for a regular place.

Next matches
AEK

AEK

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

MAL

MAL

LaLiga

07 Nov 2026

SAN

SAN

Those performances have taken Diomande to 5 goals this season, 4 of them in La Liga. He isn't simply filling in for the absent Brazilian star. He's determined to make the most of his moment and turn himself into an option the coaching staff can't ignore.

So the question looms. Will Vinicius walk straight back into the side once his ban is served, or is Diomande writing the opening chapter of a new era on the wing?

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