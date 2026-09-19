Barcelona claimed a valuable 3-1 win at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in the seventh round of the Spanish league. The result kept the Catalans top of La Liga and preserved their unbeaten record.

Flick's side arrived in high spirits after taking maximum points from their opening six games, but Sevilla offered a stern test. The hosts pressed with real ferocity in the first half, unsettling Barcelona and stopping them from imposing their usual style.

Youssef Fofana punished them in the 18th minute, pouncing after Sevilla won the ball in an advanced area. The lead lasted just three minutes. Raphinha levelled after a superb pass from Andreas Christensen, and the half finished 1-1.

Everything shifted after the break. Barcelona returned with more control and more threat, and Raphinha struck again in the 51st minute, finishing off a fine ball from Lamine Yamal to put his side ahead for the first time.

His hat-trick arrived in the 69th minute. Yamal teed up the captain once more, and Raphinha dinked the ball over the Sevilla goalkeeper to seal a 3-1 win.

That treble took Raphinha to 12 goals and the top of the La Liga scoring charts, while Yamal reached four assists in the competition. The pair keep posting remarkable numbers for Barcelona this season.

With Sevilla's pressing fading, Barcelona tightened their grip throughout the second half. They enjoyed 77% possession and restricted the hosts to just two shots, settling the contest and holding their lead going into the international break.