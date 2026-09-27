The UAE sent a strong message to their Gulf Cup rivals, thrashing Bahrain 3-0 in the penultimate round of Group Two.

Dominant from start to finish, the UAE hit Bahrain three times without reply to book their place in the next round. The win lifted them to six points, level with Qatar, and left the fight for top spot in the group wide open going into the final round of fixtures.

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Camara opens the scoring, Bala doubles the lead

The breakthrough came on the half-hour mark. Othman Camara found the back of Bahrain's net to hand his side the lead and settle their nerves before the rest of the contest.









The UAE kept the pressure on after the restart. Guilherme Bala doubled the lead in the 66th minute, edging his side closer to the three points.









Ali Saleh completes the hat-trick, Bahrain bow out of the tournament

Ali Saleh delivered the final blow in the 88th minute. His third goal confirmed the UAE's superiority and sealed a comprehensive 3-0 win.

Six points from the result carried the UAE into the next round, level with Qatar on the same tally. Bahrain, meanwhile, exit the tournament alongside Yemen, their run ending at the group stage.

Job done for the UAE, then, with a clean three goals to show for it. All eyes now turn to the final round to settle the identity of the Group Two leaders, with the UAE and Qatar level on points.