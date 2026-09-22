Yan Diomandé chose TikTok over a straight-up row. The Real Madrid winger hit back indirectly at singer Loredana's dig about his transfer fee, letting a video do the talking.

In the clip, the 19-year-old sits aboard the Real Madrid bus, lip-syncing to "Migbo" by Sethlo, a track built around resilience and shaking off the haters. The message looked aimed squarely at his critics, chief among them Loredana, wife of Barcelona star Karim Adeyemi, according to the German newspaper Bild's website.

The lyrics Diomandé picked out ran: "140 million.. that's what they asked for. They will always keep criticising us, but we will keep rising."









You can discuss topics and news in depth on the "Kooora" forums

His response followed a barb from Loredana, wife of Barcelona player Karim Adeyemi, who commented on one of his earlier Instagram posts with a blunt "140 million". The reference was clear: a swipe at the price Real Madrid paid to sign him.

Bild reported: "Loredana later deleted her comment, but her message sparked a wide reaction, especially as Adeyemi moved in the same summer to Barcelona for only around 22 million euros. Diomandé joined Real Madrid after negotiations during which his name was linked with a move to Liverpool, for a base fee of 120 million euros, with the possibility of the deal rising to 140 million with incentives, making him the second most expensive player in the club's history after Jude Bellingham."

The start hasn't matched the price tag. Diomandé has played 8 matches without scoring, managing just one assist.

Adeyemi, by contrast, has hit the ground running at Barcelona. Three goals and three assists in 8 matches have sharpened the comparison between the two, all the more so given the vast gulf in the fees.

That video angered a section of Real Madrid's fans, not least because it landed just hours after the 2-1 defeat to Atlético in the Madrid derby.

Read also: A world-class talent? A ready-made replacement awaits Carrick's sacking to coach United