The Royal Spanish Football Federation has published the audio recordings of the two incidents in which the video assistant referee intervened during the Madrid derby.

Atlético Madrid beat their visitors Real Madrid 2-1 in a match riddled with refereeing controversy, sparking furious reactions at the Spanish club.

Two conversations went public. The first covered the cancellation of Bellingham's yellow card and its transfer to Cuti Romero for his dangerous challenge. The second dealt with Huijsen's sending off for a serious foul on Giuliano Simeone, a decision reached after reviewing a crucial detail in the play.

No audio surfaced for Kang-in Lee's challenge on Valverde, perhaps the most contentious of the lot, as it drew no caution whatsoever and the video assistant referee never got involved.

Huijsen's dismissal caused a stir, not least because referee Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias first awarded a penalty and booked the Real Madrid defender, before an alert came through from the video assistant referee room, this time from referee Daniel Trujillo.

The video referee said: "Miguel, I recommend an on-field review to assess the possibility of sending off Huijsen, for holding the opponent with no chance to compete."

As the referee heads to the screen, his voice is heard addressing the Real Madrid substitutes: "You can sit down," and when he arrives, he says: "I am at the screen now."

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Back in the video assistant referee room, they explain: "Okay, I observe that the Real Madrid player held the opponent with no chance to compete for the ball in an obvious goalscoring opportunity."

Ortiz Arias replied: "Okay, can you show me a wide shot please? I want to see where the goalkeeper is."

They showed him the offside camera images, and Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias then concluded: "Okay, I understand that the goalkeeper cannot reach the ball. He controlled it, okay, the goalkeeper is not within playing distance. There was no challenge for the ball. I will change the yellow card to red and confirm the penalty."

The moment the review ended, Dean Huijsen walked. Real Madrid finished the match with ten men.

The Technical Referees' Committee of the Spanish Football Federation will analyse the footage tomorrow, Monday, and will receive the clips selected by La Liga's artificial intelligence system for inclusion in Tuesday's review.









Cuti Romero's challenge on Bellingham was another flashpoint in the derby. Ortiz Arias initially gave a foul against the Real Madrid midfielder and booked him.

The VAR review, then, had nothing to do with checking for a red card despite the reckless challenge and Real Madrid's protests. It came down to a case of mistaken identity.

The video assistant referee began by saying: "Miguel, I recommend an on-field review to assess the possibility of a mistaken identity." He added: "I see that it was the Atlético Madrid player who stepped on the Real Madrid player, and it was the Real Madrid player who touched the ball."

Once he had reviewed the footage, Ortiz Arias made his call: "Okay, I will cancel the yellow card for the Real Madrid player, and I will show a yellow card to the Atlético player. Is that clear?"



