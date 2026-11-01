Frank Illett, the Manchester United supporter known as "The United Strand", stunned his followers with a video in which he appeared with his head completely shaved, after his famous challenge reached 103 matches without a haircut.

Illett made his name by refusing to cut his hair until Manchester United won five games on the bounce. He opened the video on his Instagram account with the phrase: "Enough.. I've had it", before appearing with a shaved head and running through his choices for a hairstyle to suit the next stage.

The scene turned out to be part of a promotional campaign for an artificial intelligence platform. Illett ended the video confirming the challenge was not over, saying: "The challenge is still ongoing, and I am committed to it, and I will not cut my hair until Manchester United win five consecutive matches."

He also posted another video on Facebook confirming the challenge was still on, following the defeat to Chelsea, saying: "A new defeat, no surprises."

It all began on 5 October 2024, when Illett pledged not to visit the barber until Manchester United won five official matches in a row. He reckoned it would take only a few months.

Five managers have since taken charge of the team, on an interim and permanent basis, without ever hitting the target: Erik ten Hag, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ruben Amorim, Darren Fletcher and Michael Carrick. His challenge now stands at 103 matches and 757 days, up to the Chelsea game yesterday, Saturday 31 October 2026.

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