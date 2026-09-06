Video: the derby turns red as Arsenal turn the tables on Chelsea to join City at the top

Arsenal edged a London derby in their favour, beating Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the third round of the Premier League.

Chelsea struck first through Morgan Rogers in the second minute, and the derby caught fire early. Rogers rubbed salt in the wound by celebrating provocatively in front of the Arsenal fans.









Kai Havertz hauled Arsenal level in the 25th minute, and the sides went in at the break locked at 1-1.









The hosts kept pressing after the restart. Martin Odegaard made it count in the 50th minute, firing home their second.









Arsenal dominated possession from there, pouring forward with attack after attack. Emiliano Martinez stood firm, though, the Argentine goalkeeper denying them a third with a string of fine saves.

Victory lifts Arsenal to nine points, level at the top with Manchester City. Chelsea stay on six points in fourth place.

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