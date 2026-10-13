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An early goal opened the Spaniards' path to the three points

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Atletico Madrid broke a long-standing hoodoo in the Champions League with a thrilling 2-0 win over Manchester United at the Metropolitano in the second round of the league phase, making their numerical advantage count.

Never before had Atletico beaten an English side in the league phase, or the group stage under the old format, of the Champions League. Seven defeats, four draws. Now, finally, a win.

Manchester United, by contrast, suffered only their second defeat in their last 12 meetings with Spanish teams, having recorded seven wins and three draws.

The result also handed Atletico their first European win of the season and their first three points, after a 1-2 defeat to Liverpool in the opening round. United tasted their first defeat following a 4-0 thrashing of Sevilla in the first round, leaving them stuck on three points.

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Michael Carrick's misery deepens. The English side have collected six points from the first six rounds of the Premier League, a disastrous start that leaves the coach under threat of the sack.

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A sudden goal

Atletico set a quick tempo and gave their opponents no chance to catch their breath, striking inside the opening minute. Alex Baena broke forward and played a low ball across goal, and Pablo Barrios turned it into the English side's net.

United came to life after the goal and began to threaten the hosts through Bryan Mbeumo, carving out dangerous chances, but they failed to level the score in the first half.

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Things almost got worse. Johnny Cardoso found the net again in the 42nd minute, only for the referee to rule it out for a handball by Marcos Llorente, who had supplied the pass.





A red card complicates United's task

In the second half, with Manchester United searching for an equaliser, Carrick's side were dealt a fresh blow.

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Leny Yoro brought down Jonathan David as the striker headed clean through on goal and the France international walked for a straight red, leaving United to play the final quarter of an hour with 10 men.

Atletico made the extra man tell. Ademola Lookman doubled the lead in the 79th minute, following up a ball that rebounded off the goalkeeper inside the penalty area.