Video: The Bernabéu erupts in celebration of Cucurella, and a special gesture towards Oyarzabal

José Mourinho left Marc Cucurella out of his starting eleven for Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu. His first appearance at the Bernabéu as a Real Madrid player will stay with him for a very different reason: the tribute the crowd paid him to mark his crowning as a world champion on 19 July in New Jersey.

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According to "Marca", the full-back drew a rousing welcome from the Royal Club faithful as the World Cup itself arrived as a guest at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Cucurella officially joined Real Madrid hours before Spain's opening match at the World Cup. He was still a Chelsea player when he was named in the squad for the tournament, yet the Royal Club did not hesitate to honour one of Spain's champions.

Once the World Cup sat on a raised platform on the pitch, Cucurella's name rang out after the opening coin toss. "Tonight, the Santiago Bernabéu stadium and all of Real Madrid's fans salute Real Madrid's World Cup-winning player, Marc Cucurella." The fans roared their approval, and for the first time the stadium chanted the name "Cucurella, Cucurella".

Real Sociedad's own hero got his moment too. Mikel Oyarzabal, no less vital than Cucurella to Luis de la Fuente, drank in the acclaim of the Bernabéu as thanks for the second star on the Spanish national team's shirt.

The cheers swelled when the two world champions came together for a commemorative photo with the trophy, a symbol of their shared history.

A new chapter had opened in Cucurella's story at the Bernabéu. He had played in front of these fans just once before, back in March 2024, in the friendly between Spain and Brazil.

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That night, up against Vinícius, Cucurella nailed down his place at left-back for Spain. He went on to win the World Cup and the European Championship with them.







