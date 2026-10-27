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Fleetwood Town v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport
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Video: surprise of the season: fourth-division side knock Arsenal out of the League Cup

Match
Match report
Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal
Fleetwood Town
Arsenal
Carabao Cup
England

Arsenal fall and make an early exit from the League Cup

Fourth-tier Fleetwood Town pulled off a stunning upset on Tuesday night, knocking Premier League champions Arsenal out of the Carabao Cup in the fourth round. The match at Highbury finished 1-1, and Fleetwood held their nerve to win 5-3 on penalties.

Aaron Lopalo-Bi gave Fleetwood the lead in the 21st minute. Viktor Gyokeres levelled for Arsenal five minutes into the second half.

Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Gyokeres converted from the spot for the Gunners in the shootout, but Bruno Guimaraes missed the fourth kick.

Mikel Arteta had named a side largely made up of fringe players, then turned to his big guns in the second half. On came Ben White, Eberechi Eze, Odegaard, Ezri Konsa and Guimaraes as the Arsenal boss chased the game.

The champions dominated after the break and carved out chance after chance, yet Fleetwood dug in and defended for their lives. One goal was all the Gunners could muster.

Things got harder on 85 minutes. Young star Max Dowman saw red after an altercation with Fleetwood players, and the visitors took the tie to penalties.

Arsenal had booked their place in the fourth round with a thrilling 4-2 win over Ipswich Town in the previous round.

Fleetwood's route was no less dramatic. The fourth-tier club reached this stage for the first time in their history, seeing off Championship side Sheffield United by a single goal.

Now the giant-killers keep rolling. Fleetwood await their quarter-final opponents after one of the biggest shocks of the season.



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