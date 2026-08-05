Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, the two finalists from the last UEFA Champions League, both tasted defeat on Wednesday as they stepped up their preparations for the new season.

Curiously, the English and French champions each fell to Spanish opposition, and each shipped three goals in the process.

Arsenal went down 3-1 to Real Betis in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, a fixture both sides used to sharpen up for the campaign ahead.









Rodrigo Riquelme, Nelson Deossa and Pablo Fornals struck for Betis in the 9th, 26th and 43rd minutes.

Piero Hincapié grabbed Arsenal's only reply in the 32nd minute.









Real Mallorca, meanwhile, hammered Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 on Wednesday in a friendly at the Son Moix Stadium in Spain, another warm-up for the season to come.

Zeidou Loumbou, Jan Virgili and Antonio José netted for the Spanish hosts in the 21st, 40th and 51st minutes.









PSG, of course, lifted the UEFA Champions League for the second time in their history last season. They beat Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after normal and extra time finished 1-1.