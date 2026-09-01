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Al Hilal v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Video: Somerville's sting compounds Al-Ahli's suffering against the Al-Hilal deluge

Al Hilal vs Al Ahli
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
C. Summerville
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands

The Dutch star leaves his second mark on the Roshn League

Al-Hilal continued their attacking dominance tonight against their guests Al-Ahli, in a fixture postponed from the third round of the Saudi Pro League.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic turned Al-Hilal's early pressure into a goal nine minutes into the match at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. New signing Crysencio Summerville then doubled the lead.

The 23rd minute brought the second. Al-Hilal surged towards Al-Ahli's goal and the ball found Summerville unmarked inside the penalty area. Collecting it on the left flank, the Dutchman unleashed a sudden shot into the tight angle, the ball slipping past the feet of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and nestling into the net.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR

It was the fifth match Summerville has featured in for Al-Hilal since joining this summer from West Ham United. The strike marked his second league goal for the club.

He had opened his Al-Hilal account against Al-Khaleej, scoring the fourth in a 5-1 win during the fourth round of the league.

Read also: 840 million riyals: Al-Hilal's major deal is officially completed

Read also: The highest in the team: a record salary brings Ounahi closer to his new club

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