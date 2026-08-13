Fulham, under new manager Álvaro Arbeloa, pulled out of a pre-season friendly during their build-up to the new campaign, handing Málaga the Costa del Sol Cup without a penalty shootout ever being played.

The game finished 2-2 in normal time. Arbeloa's men then refused to take part in the shootout after conceding a penalty in the 90th minute.

The former Real Madrid coach protested furiously, leaving referee Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias no choice but to send him off, according to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

Things started badly for Málaga. Adrián Niño had to come off injured, a worry with a trip to the Metropolitano to face Atlético Madrid just a week away and several players already unavailable.

Óscar Bobb and David Larrubia, wingers for Fulham and Málaga respectively, were the liveliest in a cagey opening spell. Then Sessegnon rose to head home at the far post and put the English side 0-1 in front.

Málaga hit straight back through a superb move started by Larrubia, and Chupi swept the finish into the net.

Málaga kept up their impressive display after the break, only to fall behind again to a goal from Iwobi.

Eight further substitutions revived the hosts, and in the 90th minute Eneko Jauregi tucked away a penalty after a handball to make it 2-2.

Victory went to the home side once the English refused the shootout. It was that late spot-kick that lit the fuse for Álvaro Arbeloa, who then declined to attend the post-match press conference.

Arbeloa took the Fulham job this summer following his spell with Real Madrid. He begins his competitive tenure with the English club against Chelsea on 24 August, in the opening round of the Premier League.



























