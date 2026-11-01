Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
سامي الجابر أسطورة المنتخب السعوديMBC Channel
GOAL
Translated by

Video: Sami Al-Jaber drops a bombshell: I deserved to play in the Premier League

Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Explosive comments from a former Saudi Arabia star

Sami Al-Jaber, the Saudi national team legend, has made a striking claim: he reckons he would have deserved a shot at the Premier League.

Read also.. A resounding surprise.. Will Al-Hilal snatch Joao Felix?

One of the most prominent stars in the history of both Al-Hilal and the national side, Al-Jaber built a thrilling career on big titles and bigger goals.

"If I were around at this time, I would certainly have deserved to be in the Premier League," he told the programme "Nadeena".

Next matches
HIL

HIL

AFC Champions League Elite

03 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA

He went on: "If I were a player now, I think my market value would have reached 100 million euros."

Those words carry extra weight at a time when talent has thinned out noticeably. The Saudi national team have slipped on occasion as a result, the recent Gulf Cup triumph aside.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google