Al Hilal legend Sami Al Jaber has praised the club's Portuguese star Ruben Neves, insisting he deserves to wear the captain's armband in recognition of the major role he plays within the side.

Neves took the Al Hilal armband once Mohamed Kanno came off during Tuesday's 2-0 win over Qatar's Al Sadd in Doha, in the second round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

Analysing the game on MBC's "Nadina" programme, Al Jaber made no secret of his delight. "In Al Hilal's traditions, it is the sons of the club who wear the captain's armband. Today, the only son of the club is Nasser Al Dawsari, but now, with a player of Ruben Neves's stature and weight present, he should be the one to wear it," he said, pointing out that the Portuguese star performs several important roles within the team.

Al Jaber also had a message for Salem Al Dawsari. He must come back stronger than before, because the competition for the attacking positions has never been fiercer.

Al Ittihad legend Mohamed Noor had suggested Al Dawsari's return could spark a crisis at the club. Al Jaber saw it differently: "Today, and for the first time in a long while, Al Hilal boasts an attacking line this strong."

He explained: "Right now there is Martinelli and Mendes on the right, Atkins (centre forward) alongside Mitty, and Somerville on the left, and Salem Al Dawsari is coming back. This is the (variety) that is required."

There was more. "When the Somerville situation happened in the match against Al Gharafa and he was suspended for three matches, had Salem Al Dawsari been available and been given the chance, he would have looked excellent and would have been no less than Somerville. He has to fight for that," Al Jaber added.