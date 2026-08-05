Trabzonspor's fans weren't content with celebrating the signing of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah. They quickly raised the ceiling of their ambitions, demanding the club's management complete another heavyweight deal.

During the celebrations that followed Salah's arrival in Turkey ahead of officially signing his contract, the Turkish club's fans chanted a striking slogan: "The fans have gone crazy.. we want Messi!", a nod to their desire to see the Argentina captain in the team's shirt.













The chants came after the historic deal Trabzonspor pulled off in signing Salah, a move that caused a wide stir inside and outside Turkey. It ignited the enthusiasm of the club's fans, who now dream of more major deals.

Enthusiasm and celebration drove the chants, but they also reflected the confidence Trabzonspor's supporters have gained after the club's management sealed one of the most prominent deals of the summer transfer market.

Several Turkish reports say Trabzonspor convinced Salah to sign a two-season contract. He will be presented to the public and the media tomorrow, Thursday, after undergoing a medical examination.