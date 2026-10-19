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imago-sport-1084781867.jpgAnadolu Agency
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Video: Salah leads the Turkish league scorers' chart through the gateway of Besiktas

M. Salah
Trabzonspor
Besiktas
Super Lig
Egypt
Türkiye

The Pharaoh is always on time

Egypt's Mohamed Salah now sits alone at the summit of the Turkish league's scoring charts this season. The Trabzonspor star has gone clear.

Salah struck his eighth goal of the campaign against Besiktas in the eighth round of the Turkish league.

Trabzonspor lead 2-0 so far, a result that lifts Salah's side up to fourth with 16 points.

He joined Trabzonspor at the start of this season on a free transfer, a fresh challenge after the end of his journey at Liverpool.

Besiktas had themselves been in the hunt for Salah before he signed for Trabzonspor, but talks between the two parties grew complicated.







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