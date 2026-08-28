Cristiano Ronaldo wrote a fresh chapter in his Al-Nassr story on Friday evening. The Portuguese captain struck his side's second goal against Al-Taawoun in the fourth round of the Roshn League to become the club's all-time leading scorer in the competition.

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Ronaldo pounced in the 50th minute. Following up a shot from team-mate Mohamed Simakan, he turned the ball home with a clever touch, exploiting the chaos in Al-Taawoun's defence and deceiving the goalkeeper of "Al-Sukkari" to hand Al-Nassr a fresh advantage.

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The strike carried historic weight. It took the Portuguese to 104 goals for Al-Nassr in the Pro League, moving him clear at the summit of the club's all-time scorers list and past Mohammed Al-Sahlawi, who managed 103.

Football statistics network "Opta" lay bare the scale of the feat. Ronaldo needed just 110 matches to reach 104 goals. Al-Sahlawi took 205 matches to score his 103, a gap of a full 95 games in the Portuguese star's favour.

That difference underlines a remarkable scoring rate: 0.95 goals per match during his time with Al-Nassr in the Pro League, against 0.50 per match for Al-Sahlawi.

So the records keep tumbling in the Al-Nassr shirt. In a short space of time, Ronaldo has made himself the club's all-time top scorer in the Pro League, a mark of his prolific finishing and his instant impact since arriving in the Roshn League.