Share Follow GOAL on Google

A major refereeing controversy has erupted over the goal scored by Al-Ahli before it was ruled out by Argentine referee Facundo Tello during the Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Nassr in the Roshn Saudi League.

Advertisement

Al-Nassr travelled to face their traditional rivals Al-Ahli on Friday at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in a match postponed from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

Al-Ahli's Turkish defender Merih Demiral had the ball in the Al-Nassr net in the 31st minute. Bento, the Riyadh side's Brazilian goalkeeper, misjudged his claim and left the goal empty. Demiral headed in.

Argentine referee Facundo Tello gave the goal, then went to the video review. He ruled it out, deciding that Al-Ahli midfielder Ziyad Al-Johani had obstructed Bento.

Al-Ahli's Dutch head coach Marino Bosic was furious. He argued with the referee, insisting the goal was legitimate.

Advertisement Advertisement

Refereeing experts were split. Some backed the Argentine official, agreeing that the Brazilian goalkeeper had been obstructed, while others felt the contact was normal and the goal should have stood.

Related Topics

Former Egyptian referee Mohamed Kamal Risha sided with Tello, telling Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah": "The Clasico referee's decision to disallow the Al-Ahli goal was correct."

Risha explained: "Al-Ahli player Ziyad Al-Johani blocked the path of Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento, which prevented him from moving towards the ball."

Advertisement

Former Saudi referee Fahad Al-Mirdasi saw it differently. He insisted the goal was legitimate because there had been no contact.

Speaking on the official account of the programme "Nadina" on "MBC 1", Al-Mirdasi said: "In the 31st minute, there was an incorrect decision to disallow the Al-Ahli goal."

Advertisement

He went on: "Al-Ahli player Ziyad Al-Johani did not commit any foul against Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento Matheus. It was a wrong intervention from the VAR to call the referee over, and the goal should have been awarded."

Demiral was in the thick of it again after the break, winning Al-Ahli a penalty in the 67th minute.

Advertisement

The Turkish defender took a cross inside the area with Al-Nassr striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan trying to keep up with him. Demiral went to ground and appealed for a penalty.

Tello waved away the Al-Ahli players' appeals at first. Then he went to the video review for a closer look and pointed to the spot.

Advertisement

English striker Ivan Toney made no mistake. He stepped up and fired the spot kick powerfully to the right of Brazilian goalkeeper Bento, who couldn't reach it, giving the Jeddah side their second goal in the 71st minute.