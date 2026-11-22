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Manchester United defender Leny Yoro handed Argentine Mauricio Pochettino a disastrous start to his new job with the Red Devils after being shown a straight red card in the eighth minute of the clash with Liverpool, played on Sunday at Anfield in the 11th round of the Premier League.

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The French defender saw red for bringing down Liverpool striker Alexander Isak as he raced through on goal. That left Manchester United with ten men just 8 minutes after kick-off, an early blow that tore up the Argentine head coach's plans.

Television footage showed the anger and agitation that gripped Pochettino on the touchline , as he found himself in an unenviable position on his first outing as Manchester United boss. The perfect start he'd hoped for had become an early nightmare, all because of a defensive error that cost his side a player.

Liverpool wasted no time exploiting the extra man. Dominik Szoboszlai put the hosts ahead in the 10th minute, scoring from the free kick awarded for Leny Yoro's foul and making the visitors' task even harder.

The goal piled more pressure on Pochettino. He'd hoped to lead Manchester United to a strong start against their traditional rivals, but within minutes his side were behind and down to ten men. Now he had to deal quickly with a complicated tactical situation he hadn't planned for before kick-off.

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Three minutes later came a fresh blow. Florian Wirtz scored Liverpool's second in the 13th minute to put the hosts 2-0 up, and Manchester United's ranks were already crumbling.

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The second goal made the Red Devils' task even harder, particularly as they hadn't had time to reorganise or absorb the effects of the early red card. Liverpool, meanwhile, exploited the space and their numerical advantage to impose their superiority in the opening minutes.

For Pochettino, it was a harsh test. He took charge with ambitions of putting Manchester United back on the right track, but now needed quick solutions to rescue his team from an early predicament against opponents who were seizing every opportunity to add to their suffering.

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With Liverpool attacks flooding in, the Argentine acted in the 22nd minute, taking off Bryan Mbeumo and sending on defender Harry Maguire to restore balance for the Red Devils.

This was Pochettino's first test since succeeding Michael Carrick at Manchester United. The board brought the Argentine in during the international break, hoping to change the team's course after a faltering start to the season.

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Instead, the match handed the new coach an exceptional challenge. Three factors combined against him early on: Yoro's early red card, falling behind to Szoboszlai's goal, then conceding a second through Wirtz. Before a quarter of an hour of his debut had passed, Pochettino was facing a tactical and psychological crisis.

His start at Manchester United had turned into a real nightmare against Liverpool. Errors in the opening minutes put the Red Devils under enormous pressure, while the hosts' early advantage brought them closer to taking control of the match.