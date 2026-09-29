Brazil edged a wild night of goals and drama to beat hosts Australia 4-2, twice hauling themselves back into a contest they eventually controlled. Yet the victory came at a cost. Their talisman limped off with a worrying injury that took the shine off the win.

Raphinha felt a sudden muscular problem and had to leave the pitch in a hurry, a moment that alarmed both Barcelona's supporters and the Seleção's technical staff. He had been the undisputed star of the first half.

A crazy scenario in the first half

Brazil started fast and fiery, giving their hosts just three minutes before full-back Vanderson opened the scoring. The early strike stunned the Australian fans and put Brazil 1-0 up.









Australia hit back hard, and within four minutes they had turned the game on its head. Defender Alessandro Circati levelled at 1-1 in the 30th minute before Conor Metcalfe set the stands alight with a second in the 34th, flipping the scoreline and pushing Australia 2-1 ahead.









Brazil pushed for a way back. The 40th minute brought a strong tackle from Gabriel, and Raphinha rescued the Samba side in first-half stoppage time, tucking away a penalty to make it 2-2 in the 45+1 minute.





Turning the tables and the coup de grâce

With Raphinha off, the coach turned to rising talent Endrick. The change worked like magic.









Bruno Guimarães tipped the balance in the 70th minute, restoring Brazil's lead with a precious goal. He latched onto an exquisitely crafted pass from Endrick, who once again proved he could make the difference when it mattered.

Vinícius Júnior sealed it. The forward took responsibility from the spot in the 80th minute and fired home the fourth with great confidence, killing off Australia's hopes and confirming Brazil's superiority on a night of collective brilliance from the Seleção's stars.



















