Video: Raphinha brings the smile back to the Camp Nou as Barcelona strike early against Alaves

Raphinha is flying in a Barcelona shirt. The Brazilian forward opened the scoring against Deportivo Alavés in the 11th round of La Liga, finishing off a decisive pass from Fermín López to reach his 16th goal of the season and his 14th in the competition.
Barcelona struck after just eight minutes. Pedri slipped a well-placed through ball to Fermín López on the left of the attack, and López drove forward before whipping a cross into the box. Raphinha darted onto it and fired home to hand Hansi Flick's side the lead.
Set to join up with his national team in Singapore, the Brazilian keeps adding to his tally at Barcelona. Those 14 goals in La Liga keep him firmly in the hunt for the "Pichichi" award as the competition's top scorer.