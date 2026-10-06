Badr Al-Rzaiza, president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, insists Saudi Arabia's triumph in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" cannot be credited to him and his board, pointing to the short time since he succeeded Yasser Al-Misehal.

The Green Falcons beat the UAE 2-0 on Tuesday evening at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah in the final, lifting the fourth title in their history.

Asked by Al Kass channel about becoming one of the fastest presidents to win a title with Saudi Arabia, he said: "The players, the manager and Yasser Al-Misehal (the former football federation president) are the ones who claimed the tournament, not Badr Al-Rzaiza."

He continued: "Anyone who thinks that I and my board of directors could claim a tournament in just 38 days (since his election) is ignorant. That is impossible and not logical."

He went on: "It is true that I and my board of directors reaped the result, but the truth is that the work has been in place for a long time. We saw the development in the age categories, the academies and in all the leagues."





He added: "The injuries slaughtered us, to be honest. The players played 7 rounds in the league then 5 matches in the tournament, and they produced a good performance, despite the terrible psychological pressure they endured. I thank them for the spirit I saw during my time with them throughout the duration of the tournament."

Pride ran through his words. "Thank God, the Saudi national team is always present, always competing, and Saudi sport is always producing."

He said: "But unfortunately, in sport, the evaluation is always based on the question of what titles you have achieved and what you have accomplished, and this is unfair."

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His focus then turned to the future. "If we talk about the 2034 World Cup, then we must prepare players who are 14 years old from now. The project is long, and it needs long-term endurance, and God willing in 2034 someone (an official) other than me will come to reap (the result of what we will do)."

Speaking to Al-Riyadiah newspaper, Al-Rzaiza thanked the Minister of Sport and the leadership for their generous support and for their patronage of the tournament, adding: "Thank God, a joy that has not happened for 23 years."