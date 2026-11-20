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Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has entered the history books of the Saudi Roshn League, but through the back door, after missing a penalty in the Clasico against fierce rivals Al-Ahli.

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Al-Nassr visited fierce rivals Al-Ahli at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah on Friday for a Roshn League match postponed from the ninth round.

They won a penalty in the 16th minute when Al-Ahli right-back Saeed Baattia tripped their young left-back Awad Aman inside the box.

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up in the 18th minute and sent Al-Ahli's Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy the wrong way. The ball struck the right-hand post.

The Portuguese star was visibly upset and angry after the miss, and immediately began blaming himself. He'd just denied Al-Nassr a 2-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes.

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His frustration was justified. That miss has taken him into Roshn League history through the back door.

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According to the statistics network Opta, Ronaldo has now missed both penalties he's taken in the Roshn League this season. The first came against goalkeeper Marcin Bulka in the 1-0 win over Neom on 20 October.

That's as many as he missed in the whole of last season's Roshn League, when he converted six out of eight.

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It's also the first time Ronaldo has missed two penalties in a row in the Roshn League since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023, following the termination of his contract with Manchester United.

The rare miss cost him some notable records. Scoring would have made him Al-Nassr's outright all-time top scorer in Roshn League Clasicos against Al-Ahli.

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He'd already claimed a share of that record with his 14th-minute opener , which came from a costly error by Al-Ahli's French midfielder Valentin Atangana.

Al-Nassr midfielder Samu Costa, a fellow Portuguese, pressed Atangana in midfield and won the ball. It reached Ronaldo, who fired first time past Mendy.

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That was Ronaldo's fifth goal in Roshn League Clasicos against Al-Ahli, drawing him level with former Al-Nassr stars Mohammed Al-Sahlawi and Brazilian Anderson Talisca. Had he scored the penalty, he'd have overtaken them both.

He would also have moved within five goals of the all-time Clasico record. That belongs to former Al-Ahli striker Omar Al-Somah of Syria, who scored 11 against Al-Nassr in the Pro League.

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A goal would have taken his tally for the Saudi Roshn League season to 10, keeping up his pursuit of the top of the scoring charts, three behind Al-Ahli's English striker Ivan Toney, who has 13.

And it would have been the 987th goal of his career, leaving him just 13 short of an unprecedented 1,000. It wasn't to be.