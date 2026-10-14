Video: Paris Saint-Germain tear Manchester City apart under Guardiola's gaze

Paris Saint-Germain claimed a thrilling win over hosts Manchester City (4-2) on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium, in the second round of the UEFA Champions League.

The French side move on to 6 points with the victory. City remain stuck on 3.

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The visitors did not take long to open the scoring. They broke away on the counter in the 13th minute, taking advantage of the fact that most of City's players had pushed forward, and the ball reached France international Desire Doue, who struck a low shot to the right of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The keeper looked as though he could have kept it out.

Saint-Germain gave City no chance to recover. Two minutes later, Ousmane Dembele sent the ball from the right flank to Doue on the left, his teammate returned it, and the former Barcelona forward headed it into Donnarumma's net to extend the visitors' lead.

Portuguese midfielder Vitinha completed the visitors' treble in the 32nd minute, taking a back-heeled pass from Zaire-Emery and striking it straight into City's goal.

English fightback

Manchester City came out strongly in the second half, a world away from the first. Erling Haaland headed home for the hosts in the 53rd minute, benefiting from a high ball delivered by Senegalese substitute Iliman Ndiaye.

Haaland's goal sparked the enthusiasm of his former coach Pep Guardiola, who was sitting in the stands. The cameras caught him celebrating and applauding the Norwegian.

But not even 10 minutes had passed before Magnes Akliouche restored the three-goal cushion. He unleashed a powerful shot that goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma parried, only for the ball to drop into his own net. Saint-Germain's fourth goal came after a spell of missed chances by City.

Haaland netted the hosts' second in the 75th minute, following a low pass from his Moroccan teammate Ayoub Bouaddi, making the score (4-2).

Saint-Germain had the chance to score a fifth when they were awarded a penalty after a foul by Nuno Mendes, but Spanish substitute forward Ferran Torres sent in a weak shot that Donnarumma saved.

City squandered numerous chances in the second half, particularly through Antoine Semenyo. The crossbar denied Haaland and the post kept out Enzo Fernandez.



