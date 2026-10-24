José Mourinho has lit the fuse ahead of the eagerly awaited Clásico against Barcelona. The Real Madrid manager defended his side against their critics, refused to reveal his tactical plan and dished out a string of sarcastic remarks during the press conference before Sunday's clash at the Spotify Camp Nou, in the tenth round of the Spanish league.

Asked about Barcelona drawing exaggerated praise while Real Madrid faced excessive criticism, Mourinho fired back: "If people believed a week ago that we would suffer a crushing defeat, they will keep believing that. People speaking well of Barcelona doesn't affect me, it's none of my business."

Barcelona deserve praise when they produce outstanding performances, he conceded, but he insisted Real Madrid are still at the start of their project. "We are viewed as a complete team, and that is extremely difficult in football, but we have not reached that stage yet. We have been working for only three months, and during the preparation period players were joining every week, then the international break came."

He went on: "We are still in the early stages, where the coach gets to know the players, analyses their performances and determines the lines of work, while the players get to know his ideas. For that reason, I don't see it as fair to compare a team at this stage with another that has been cohesive for years."

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What about the beard he grew a few days ago? Does it bring him luck? Mourinho mocked the idea. "It's not superstition at all. Do I look bad with the beard? Should I change it?" He is, he confirmed, one of the few in football who don't believe in superstitions.

On his plan for the Clásico and the starting line-up, the Portuguese gave nothing away. "I won't answer this question, you'd better ask another one. I won't talk about plans or players or the line-up."

A question about his side's defensive weaknesses and a possible switch to a more attacking approach got the same treatment. "You're clever, but I'm not stupid!" he told the journalist.







